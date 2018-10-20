Kool Moe DeeBorn 8 August 1962
Kool Moe Dee
1962-08-08
Kool Moe Dee Biography (Wikipedia)
Mohandas Dewese (born August 8, 1962), better known by his stage name Kool Moe Dee, is an American hip hop MC prominent in the late 1970s through the early 1990s. He was one of the first rappers to earn a Grammy Award and was the first rapper to perform at the Grammys.
