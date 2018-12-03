Rachel Sermanni
Rachel Sermanni Biography (Wikipedia)
Rachel Sermanni (born 7 November 1991) is a Scottish folk musician from Carrbridge in Strathspey. She has toured with a number of well-known folk and indie artists in the United Kingdom. Her first album was released in September 2012.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rachel Sermanni Performances & Interviews
- Rachel Sermanni - Lay My Hearthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05rqlz5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05rqlz5.jpg2017-12-21T14:34:02.000ZRachel Sermanni performs live for The Quay Sessions Christmas Showhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05rqjvq
Rachel Sermanni - Lay My Heart
- Rachel Sermanni in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02zjvs5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02zjvs5.jpg2017-03-21T10:25:00.000ZRachel Sermanni performs live in the studiohttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04xk4s6
Rachel Sermanni in Session
- Adam Holmes & Rachel Sermanni - Oh My Godhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04r0hzg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04r0hzg.jpg2017-01-29T12:00:00.000ZAdam Holmes & Rachel Sermanni at Celtic Connections Opening Concert 2017https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04r0hq3
Adam Holmes & Rachel Sermanni - Oh My God
- Rachel Sermanni Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02zjvs5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02zjvs5.jpg2016-08-10T11:55:00.000ZRoddy Hart is joined by Rachel Sermanni to discuss her new EP, Gently.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04472h6
Rachel Sermanni Interview
- Rachel Sermanni - Ferryman (The Quay Sessions)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02zn6mb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02zn6mb.jpg2015-08-14T14:11:29.000ZRachel Sermanni performs live on The Quay Sessions with Edith Bowmanhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02zn5v8
Rachel Sermanni - Ferryman (The Quay Sessions)
Rachel Sermanni Tracks
Waltz
Rachel Sermanni
Waltz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br50n.jpglink
Waltz
Last played on
Innocent Journey
Rachel Sermanni
Innocent Journey
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br50n.jpglink
Innocent Journey
Last played on
Song To A Fox
Rachel Sermanni
Song To A Fox
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br50n.jpglink
Song To A Fox
Last played on
Lay My Heart
Rachel Sermanni
Lay My Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br50n.jpglink
Lay My Heart
Last played on
Tractor (The Quay Sessions, 13th August 2015)
Rachel Sermanni
Tractor (The Quay Sessions, 13th August 2015)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br50n.jpglink
Rain Makes The River (feat. Rachel Sermanni)
Jazzanova
Rain Makes The River (feat. Rachel Sermanni)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064pws5.jpglink
Rain Makes The River (feat. Rachel Sermanni)
Last played on
The Fog
Rachel Sermanni
The Fog
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br50n.jpglink
The Fog
Last played on
Jen's Song
Rachel Sermanni
Jen's Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br50n.jpglink
Jen's Song
Last played on
Gently III
Rachel Sermanni
Gently III
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br50n.jpglink
Gently III
Last played on
Have Yourself A Merry Christmas (The Quay Sessions, 21st December 2017)
Rachel Sermanni
Have Yourself A Merry Christmas (The Quay Sessions, 21st December 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br50n.jpglink
Have Yourself A Merry Christmas (The Quay Sessions, 21st December 2017)
Last played on
Lay My Heart (The Quay Sessions, 21st December 2017)
Rachel Sermanni
Lay My Heart (The Quay Sessions, 21st December 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br50n.jpglink
Banks Are Broken
Rachel Sermanni
Banks Are Broken
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br50n.jpglink
Banks Are Broken
Last played on
I've Got A Girl
Rachel Sermanni
I've Got A Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br50n.jpglink
I've Got A Girl
Last played on
Ferryman
Rachel Sermanni
Ferryman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br50n.jpglink
Ferryman
Last played on
Old Lady's Lament
Rachel Sermanni
Old Lady's Lament
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br50n.jpglink
Old Lady's Lament
Last played on
My Love Is Like A Red Red Rose
Rachel Sermanni
My Love Is Like A Red Red Rose
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br50n.jpglink
My Love Is Like A Red Red Rose
Last played on
Run
Rachel Sermanni
Run
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br50n.jpglink
Run
Last played on
Ae fond kiss
Rachel Sermanni
Ae fond kiss
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br50n.jpglink
Ae fond kiss
Last played on
Gently I
Rachel Sermanni
Gently I
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br50n.jpglink
Gently I
Last played on
Everything Changes
Rachel Sermanni
Everything Changes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br50n.jpglink
Everything Changes
Last played on
Bitter Fruit
Rachel Sermanni
Bitter Fruit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br50n.jpglink
Bitter Fruit
Last played on
Eggshells
Rachel Sermanni
Eggshells
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br50n.jpglink
Eggshells
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Celtic Connections: Burns and the Commonwealth Concert
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/enpv4f/acts/avg38g
2014-01-25T07:05:30
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01qvj44.jpg
25
Jan
2014
Celtic Connections: Burns and the Commonwealth Concert
Reading + Leeds: 2012
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efmhzc/acts/aqq2fx
Leeds
Reading
2012-08-24T07:05:30
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p00xxsgj.jpg
24
Aug
2012
Reading + Leeds: 2012
Leeds
