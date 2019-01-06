Stephen VarcoeBorn 19 May 1949
Stephen Varcoe
1949-05-19
Stephen Varcoe Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher Stephen Varcoe (born 19 May 1949 in Lostwithiel, Cornwall) is an English classical bass-baritone singer, appearing internationally in opera and concert, known for Baroque and contemporary music and a notable singer of Lieder.
Stephen Varcoe Tracks
The Three Kings
King's College Cambridge Choir, Stephen Varcoe, John Wells & Sir David Willcocks
What power art thou (The Cold Song)
Henry Purcell
What pow'r art thou (King Arthur)
Henry Purcell
Mass in B minor, BWV 232 (Crucifixus; Et resurrexit)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Timon of Athens, the man-hater - incidental music (Z.632)
Henry Purcell
Mein Freund ist mein! (Cantata No 140)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Ode on 77th Psalm 'Das Vertrauen der Christen auf Gott'
Johann Ernst Bach
Haydn: Mass, Hob. XXII:11 in D minor 'Nelsonmesse' CREDO complete
Joseph Haydn
Gloria from Missa Sancti Nicolai
Joseph Haydn
Cantata 'Der Himmel lacht! Die Erde Jubiliert' BWV 31
Johann Sebastian Bach
Alles redet jetzt und singet
Georg Philipp Telemann
Credo (Nelson Mass)
Joseph Haydn
Missa in tempore Belli, Agnus Dei
Joseph Haydn
Your hay it is mow'd (King Arthur)
Henry Purcell
King Arthur, Act III: 'What power art thou' from the Frost Scene
Henry Purcell
The Fairy Queen - opera Z.629 (Extract Act 1)
Henry Purcell
Siehe, wie fein und lieblich ist es - vocal concerto
Georg Christoph Bach
Cantata No 147, Herz und Mund und Tat und Leben
Johann Sebastian Bach
Johannespassion BWV.245; Betrachte, meine Seel (Arioso)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Awake, and with attention hear for bass and continuo (Z.181)
Henry Purcell
Passionsoratorium (Passion oratorio) (1764)
Johann Ernst Bach
Cantata BWV 198 -Der Ewigkeit saphirnes Haus; Was Wunder ist's?; Doch, Königin!
Johann Sebastian Bach
Shallow Brown
Percy Grainger
3 Vagabond Songs
Ernest Bristow Farrar, Clifford Benson & Stephen Varcoe
In Flanders
Clifford Benson
Bells, Op 14 No 2
Cecil Armstrong Gibbs
Ballade des gros dindons
Emmanuel Chabrier
The Gardener's Song
Penelope Thwaites
Forestry
Penelope Thwaites
Mass in B minor, BWV 232 (Quoniam tu solus sanctus, Cum Sancto Spiritu)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Past BBC Events
Proms 2000: Prom 62
Royal Albert Hall
2000-08-31T07:11:45
31
Aug
2000
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1999: Prom 12
Royal Albert Hall
1999-07-24T07:11:45
24
Jul
1999
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1995: Prom 12
Royal Albert Hall
1995-07-30T07:11:45
30
Jul
1995
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1995: Prom 09
Royal Albert Hall
1995-07-27T07:11:45
27
Jul
1995
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1994: Prom 11
Royal Albert Hall
1994-07-24T07:11:45
24
Jul
1994
Royal Albert Hall
