Jimmy BoydBorn 9 January 1939. Died 7 March 2009
Jimmy Boyd
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1939-01-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/94fb0e3e-5203-497b-aba7-e660c3025208
Jimmy Boyd Biography (Wikipedia)
Jimmy Devon Boyd (January 9, 1939 – March 7, 2009) was an American singer, musician, and actor known for his recording of the song "I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jimmy Boyd Tracks
Sort by
I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus
Jimmy Boyd
I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus
Last played on
Tell Me A Story
Jimmy Boyd
Tell Me A Story
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tell Me A Story
Last played on
Dennis The Menace
Rosemary Clooney
Dennis The Menace
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyxp.jpglink
Dennis The Menace
Last played on
I Saw Mommy
Jimmy Boyd
I Saw Mommy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Saw Mommy
Last played on
Needle In, Needle Out
Jimmy Boyd
Needle In, Needle Out
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Needle In, Needle Out
Last played on
Crazy Mixed-Up Blues
Jimmy Boyd
Crazy Mixed-Up Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crazy Mixed-Up Blues
Last played on
Jimmy Boyd Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist