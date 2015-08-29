Junko OnishiBorn 16 April 1967
Junko Onishi
1967-04-16
Junko Onishi (大西 順子 Onishi Junko, born April 16, 1967 in Kyoto) is a Japanese jazz pianist; she plays in the post-bop genre.
