Peter Daniell Doherty (born 12 March 1979) is an English musician, songwriter, actor, poet, writer, and artist. He is best known for being co-frontman of the Libertines, which he formed with Carl Barât in 1997. His other musical projects are indie band Babyshambles and Peter Doherty and the Puta Madres.
Peter Doherty: "I have 40 typewriters and I'm not ashamed of it"
2016-05-22
Peter Doherty talks to us about his collection and passion for typewriting machines
Peter Doherty: “I have 40 typewriters and I’m not ashamed of it”
Peter Doherty: Tips For The Wild Hearted
2016-05-22
Peter shares his advice for those who like to live on the edge!
Peter Doherty: Tips For The Wild Hearted
Peter Doherty: What Next?
2016-05-21
Peter Doherty ponders what the "right path is" and whether or not he is on it..
Peter Doherty: What Next?
Peter Doherty: "We chased record label bosses down the street with our guitars"
2016-05-21
Peter Doherty on the struggle of getting The Libertines signed in the early years
Peter Doherty: “We chased record label bosses down the street with our guitars”
Pete Doherty: "I used to come 1st, 2nd and 3rd in poetry competitions"
2016-05-21
Peter Doherty on his talent for poetry and how he used to win all the prizes in school.... even if he was sometimes the only one who entered the competition!
Pete Doherty: "I used to come 1st, 2nd and 3rd in poetry competitions”
Flags Of The Old Regime
Flags Of The Old Regime
For Lovers
For Lovers
I Am The Rain
I Am The Rain
The Whole World Is Our Playground
The Whole World Is Our Playground
Hell To Pay At The Gates of Heaven
Hell To Pay At The Gates of Heaven
Kolly Kibber
Kolly Kibber
She Is Far
She Is Far
