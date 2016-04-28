Pete Doherty: "I used to come 1st, 2nd and 3rd in poetry competitions”

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03vtsv9.jpg

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03vtsv9.jpg

2016-05-21T05:21:00.000Z

Peter Doherty on his talent for poetry and how he used to win all the prizes in school.... even if he was sometimes the only one who entered the competition!

https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03vtsvg