Юрий ЕгоровClassical pianist. Born 28 May 1954. Died 15 April 1988
Юрий Егоров
1954-05-28
Юрий Егоров Biography (Wikipedia)
Youri Aleksandrovich Egorov (Russian: Юрий Александрович Егоров; 28 May 1954 – 16 April 1988) was a Soviet and Monegasque classical pianist.
Юрий Егоров Tracks
The Seasons, Op.37a: X. 'Autumn Song'
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
The Seasons, Op.37a: X. 'Autumn Song'
The Seasons, Op.37a: X. 'Autumn Song'
