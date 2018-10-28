Harry RichmanBorn 10 August 1895. Died 3 November 1972
Harry Richman
1895-08-10
Harry Richman Biography (Wikipedia)
Harry Richman (born Henry Reichman Jr., August 10, 1895 – November 3, 1972) was an American entertainer. He was a singer, actor, dancer, comedian, pianist, songwriter, bandleader, and night club performer, at his most popular in the 1920s and 1930s.
Harry Richman Tracks
Thank Your Father
Puttin' on the Ritz
Broken Hearted Clown
