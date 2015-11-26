The Brazz BrothersFormed 1981
1981
The Brazz Brothers, alias Brazz Bros (established 1981 in Langevåg, Sula, Norway) is a Norwegian jazz band, which is particularly known for their improvisations, and for the cooperation with Lester Bowie.
Kongolela
'kjeringknut'n
Lokkeslatt
Chisa
