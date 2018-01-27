Alvin Risk
Marcio Alvarado, better known by his stage name Alvin Risk, is an American electronic music producer, singer and DJ from Washington, D.C. He has released music on OWSLA, Dim Mak, and Ministry of Sound. He has also released under the label Memory LTD. Risk is the brother of Painted Face, singer and producer Allie Alvarado. Alvin Risk was on the radio show DVDASA on January 15, 2014.
Alvin Risk Tracks
THE CRAFT
Alvin Risk
THE CRAFT
Beastmode (UZ Remix) (feat. Hodgy Beats)
Alvin Risk
Beastmode (UZ Remix) (feat. Hodgy Beats)
Try It Out (Try Harder Mix)
Skrillex
Try It Out (Try Harder Mix)
FML (Alvin Risk Remix) (feat. The Weeknd)
Kanye West
FML (Alvin Risk Remix) (feat. The Weeknd)
Something About You (Alvin Risk Remix) x Higher (Cesqeaux Remix) (feat. Lil Eddie)
Majid Jordan
Something About You (Alvin Risk Remix) x Higher (Cesqeaux Remix) (feat. Lil Eddie)
Dreamtime
Alvin Risk
Dreamtime
Alone
Alvin Risk
Alone
Try It Out
Skrillex
Try It Out
Try It Out (Neon Mix)
Skrillex
Try It Out (Neon Mix)
Try It Out (Harder Mix)
Skrillex
Try It Out (Harder Mix)
Put 'Em Up (feat. Jason Aalon Butler)
Alvin Risk
Put 'Em Up (feat. Jason Aalon Butler)
Skyclad
Alvin Risk
Skyclad
Survival (feat. Sirah)
Alvin Risk
Survival (feat. Sirah)
Infinity
Alvin Risk
Infinity
Survival
Alvin Risk
Survival
Diminishing Returns
Alvin Risk
Diminishing Returns
