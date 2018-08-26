Shelly ManneBorn 11 June 1920. Died 26 September 1984
Shelly Manne
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br497.jpg
1920-06-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/94e4af5f-73a3-43da-96bc-49b759bfabdc
Shelly Manne Biography (Wikipedia)
Sheldon "Shelly" Manne (June 11, 1920 – September 26, 1984) was an American jazz drummer. Most frequently associated with West Coast jazz, he was known for his versatility and also played in a number of other styles, including Dixieland, swing, bebop, avant-garde jazz and fusion, as well as contributing to the musical background of hundreds of Hollywood films and television programs.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Shelly Manne Performances & Interviews
Shelly Manne Tracks
Sort by
West Side Story: Maria
Leonard Bernstein
West Side Story: Maria
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
West Side Story: Maria
Last played on
Peter Gunn
Shelly Manne
Peter Gunn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br497.jpglink
Peter Gunn
Last played on
DAKTARI
Shelly Manne
DAKTARI
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br497.jpglink
DAKTARI
Last played on
Elephantime
Shelly Manne
Elephantime
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br497.jpglink
Elephantime
Last played on
I Could Have Danced All Night
Shelly Manne
I Could Have Danced All Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br497.jpglink
I Could Have Danced All Night
Last played on
Get Me To The Church On Time
Shelly Manne
Get Me To The Church On Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br497.jpglink
Little Face
André Previn
Little Face
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01zvv6b.jpglink
Little Face
Last played on
Independent
Shelly Manne
Independent
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br497.jpglink
Independent
Last played on
Danny Boy
Bill Evans
Danny Boy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjr.jpglink
Danny Boy
Last played on
Nightingale
Shelly Manne
Nightingale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br497.jpglink
Nightingale
Last played on
My Fair Lady: On the Street Where You Live
Alan Jay Lerner
My Fair Lady: On the Street Where You Live
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyph.jpglink
My Fair Lady: On the Street Where You Live
Last played on
On The Street Where You Live
Shelly Manne
On The Street Where You Live
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br497.jpglink
No Moon At All (feat. Herb Ellis, Shelly Manne & Ray Brown)
André Previn
No Moon At All (feat. Herb Ellis, Shelly Manne & Ray Brown)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01zvv6b.jpglink
No Moon At All (feat. Herb Ellis, Shelly Manne & Ray Brown)
Last played on
Get Me To The Church On Time
Leroy Vinnegar
Get Me To The Church On Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01zvv6b.jpglink
Get Me To The Church On Time
Last played on
Ascot Gavotte
Shelly Manne
Ascot Gavotte
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br497.jpglink
Ascot Gavotte
Last played on
Old Fashioned Love
Benny Carter
Old Fashioned Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4f8.jpglink
Old Fashioned Love
Last played on
Just Squeeze Me
Shelly Manne
Just Squeeze Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br497.jpglink
Just Squeeze Me
Last played on
The Rain In Spain
Shelly Manne
The Rain In Spain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br497.jpglink
The Rain In Spain
Last played on
Tangerine (feat. André Previn & Leroy Vinnegar)
Shelly Manne
Tangerine (feat. André Previn & Leroy Vinnegar)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br497.jpglink
Tangerine (feat. André Previn & Leroy Vinnegar)
Last played on
Love Nest
Russ Freeman & Chet Baker, Russ Freeman, Chet Baker, Shelly Manne & Leroy Vinnegar
Love Nest
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf28.jpglink
Love Nest
Last played on
Red Rat
Shelly Manne
Red Rat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br497.jpglink
Red Rat
Last played on
Nightmare Sequence
Johnny Mandel
Nightmare Sequence
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh01.jpglink
Nightmare Sequence
Last played on
Maria (West Side Story)
Leonard Bernstein
Maria (West Side Story)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
Maria (West Side Story)
Last played on
I'm Gonna Move To The Outskirts Of Town
Bob Gordon and Jack Montrose
I'm Gonna Move To The Outskirts Of Town
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Gonna Move To The Outskirts Of Town
Performer
Last played on
I've Told Every Little Star
Sonny Rollins
I've Told Every Little Star
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfxs.jpglink
I've Told Every Little Star
Last played on
A Simple Matter of Conviction
Bill Evans
A Simple Matter of Conviction
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjr.jpglink
A Simple Matter of Conviction
Last played on
With A Song In My Heart
Shelly Manne
With A Song In My Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br497.jpglink
With A Song In My Heart
Last played on
Blue Sunset
Monty Budwig
Blue Sunset
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p056fwwc.jpglink
Blue Sunset
Last played on
Show Me
Shelly Manne
Show Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br497.jpglink
Show Me
Last played on
Matrimonial Stomp
Shelly Manne
Matrimonial Stomp
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br497.jpglink
Matrimonial Stomp
Last played on
Namely You
Leroy Vinnegar
Namely You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01zvv6b.jpglink
Namely You
Last played on
Squatty Roo
Shelly Manne
Squatty Roo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br497.jpglink
Squatty Roo
Last played on
Subconscious-Lee
Lee Konitz
Subconscious-Lee
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhxl.jpglink
Subconscious-Lee
Last played on
My Ideal
Don Friedman
My Ideal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br497.jpglink
My Ideal
Last played on
Wouldn't It Be Loverly
Leroy Vinnegar
Wouldn't It Be Loverly
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01zvv6b.jpglink
Wouldn't It Be Loverly
Last played on
Tale of an African Lobster
Bob Cooper, John Graas, John Halliburton, Bud Shank, Tom Reeves, Conrad Gozzo, Maynard Ferguson, Marty Paich, Jimmy Giuffre, John Howell, Harry Betts, Shelly Manne, Art Pepper, Gene Englund, SHORTY ROGERS, SHORTY ROGERS, Curtis Counce & Milt Bernhart
Tale of an African Lobster
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhs1.jpglink
Tale of an African Lobster
Composer
Last played on
Don’t Worry ‘Bout Me
Helen Humes
Don’t Worry ‘Bout Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01zvv6b.jpglink
Don’t Worry ‘Bout Me
Last played on
The Sweetheart of Sigmund Freud
Shorty Rogers
The Sweetheart of Sigmund Freud
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4yn.jpglink
The Sweetheart of Sigmund Freud
Last played on
Tomorrow is the Question
Don Cherry
Tomorrow is the Question
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br497.jpglink
Tomorrow is the Question
Last played on
Who Reads Reviews
André Previn
Who Reads Reviews
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01zvv6b.jpglink
Who Reads Reviews
Last played on
Shelly Manne Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist