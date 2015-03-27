Grand AnalogFormed 2006
Grand Analog
2006
Grand Analog is a Canadian hip hop band, fronted by Odario Williams. The project combines R&B, jazz, reggae and rock influences into a hip hop style performed mainly on live instruments instead of digital electronics.
