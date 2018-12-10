Marques HoustonBorn 4 August 1981
Marques Houston
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1981-08-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/94df7b45-d847-4ed4-8606-0cbe6e5a5573
Marques Houston Biography (Wikipedia)
Marques Barrett Houston (born August 4, 1981) is an American R&B singer, songwriter, actor and film producer. A member of the R&B singing group Immature/IMx from 1990 until 2001, he went solo in 2003. As an actor, he is best known for his role as Roger Evans in the television comedy Sister, Sister.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Marques Houston Tracks
Sort by
Clubbin'
Marques Houston
Clubbin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Clubbin'
Last played on
All Because Of You
Marques Houston
All Because Of You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All Because Of You
Last played on
Clubbing (Instrumental)
Marques Houston
Clubbing (Instrumental)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Clubbing (Instrumental)
Last played on
Pop Dat Booty (feat. Jermaine Dupri)
Marques Houston
Pop Dat Booty (feat. Jermaine Dupri)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vbvqc.jpglink
Pop Dat Booty (feat. Jermaine Dupri)
Last played on
Pop Your Booty
Marques Houston
Pop Your Booty
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pop Your Booty
Last played on
7 Days Clubbin (Smasha Mashup)
Marques Houston
7 Days Clubbin (Smasha Mashup)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b9hb6.jpglink
7 Days Clubbin (Smasha Mashup)
Remix Artist
Last played on
Marques Houston Links
Back to artist