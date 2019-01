Marques Barrett Houston (born August 4, 1981) is an American R&B singer, songwriter, actor and film producer. A member of the R&B singing group Immature/IMx from 1990 until 2001, he went solo in 2003. As an actor, he is best known for his role as Roger Evans in the television comedy Sister, Sister.

