Tommy Boyce & Bobby HartFormed 1959. Disbanded 1974
Tommy Boyce & Bobby Hart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1959
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/94defce5-9541-4411-bda1-8281f82c09ef
Tommy Boyce & Bobby Hart Biography (Wikipedia)
Sidney Thomas "Tommy" Boyce (September 29, 1939 – November 23, 1994) and Bobby Hart (born Robert Luke Harshman; February 18, 1939) were a prolific songwriting duo, best known for the songs they wrote for The Monkees.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tommy Boyce & Bobby Hart Tracks
Sort by
I Wonder What She's Doing Tonight
Tommy Boyce & Bobby Hart
I Wonder What She's Doing Tonight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Wonder What She's Doing Tonight
Last played on
I'm Gonna Blow You A Kiss In The Wind
Tommy Boyce & Bobby Hart
I'm Gonna Blow You A Kiss In The Wind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jumpin Jack Flash
Tommy Boyce & Bobby Hart
Jumpin Jack Flash
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jumpin Jack Flash
Last played on
Out & About
Tommy Boyce & Bobby Hart
Out & About
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Out & About
Last played on
It's All Happening On The Inside
Tommy Boyce & Bobby Hart
It's All Happening On The Inside
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's All Happening On The Inside
Last played on
Population
Tommy Boyce & Bobby Hart
Population
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Population
Last played on
Alice Long (You'Re Still My Favourite Girlfri
Tommy Boyce & Bobby Hart
Alice Long (You'Re Still My Favourite Girlfri
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tommy Boyce & Bobby Hart Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist