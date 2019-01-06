The Beverley Sisters were a British female close harmony pop vocal and light entertainment trio, most popular during the 1950s and 1960s.

Eldest sister Joy (born Joycelyn Victoria Chinery, 5 May 1924 – 31 August 2015), and the twins, Teddie (born Hazel P. Chinery, 5 May 1927) and Babs (born Babette Patricia Chinery, 5 May 1927 – 28 October 2018), comprised the trio. Their style was loosely modelled on that of their American counterparts, the Andrews Sisters. Their notable successes included "Sisters" and the seasonal tunes "I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus", "Little Donkey", and "Little Drummer Boy".