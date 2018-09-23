Roberto Menescal (born October 25, 1937) is a Brazilian composer, producer, guitarist/vocalist, important to the founding of bossa nova. In many of his songs there are references to things related to the sea, including his best-known composition "O Barquinho" ("Little Boat"). He is also known for work with Carlos Lyra, Nara Leão, Wanda Sá, Ale Vanzella, and many others. Menescal has performed in a variety of Latin music mediums, including Música popular brasileira (Brazilian pop), Bossa Nova and Samba. He was nominated for a Latin Grammy for his work with his son's bossa group Bossacucanova in 2002 and received the "2013 Latin Recording Academy Special Awards" in Las Vegas in November 2013.

The composer of bossa nova classics like "O Barquinho," "Ah, Se Eu Pudesse," "Errinho à Tôa," "Nós e o Mar," "Rio," "Você," and "Vagamente," Roberto Menescal started his professional career in 1957 as Sylvia Telles' sideman (on guitar) in a tour around Brazil. In 1958, he opened a guitar school in Copacabana (Rio) with Carlos Lyra, having as his pupils Nara Leão and her sister Danuza Leão. In the same year, he formed, with Luís Carlos Vinhas, João Mário, Henrique, and Bebeto, the Conjunto Roberto Menescal, one of the first instrumental groups of bossa nova. The group accompanied Dorival Caymmi, Vinícius de Moraes, Billy Blanco, Maysa, and Telles. Also in 1958, he participated, with Telles, Carlos Lyra, and other artists, in a show at the Clube Hebraica (Rio), when the words "bossa nova" were used (inadvertently, by the club's secretary) for the first time to advertise the event. Having taken part with his group in the recording of Garotos da Bossa Nova in 1959, he participated in the I Festival de Samba Session at the Teatro de Arena theater of the School of Architecture at the State University of Rio de Janeiro. Such informal venues were important vehicles for bossa nova among the middle-class university people who were more inclined to absorb and disseminate it, and...