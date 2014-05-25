Dave KingBritish comedian/singer/actor. Born 23 June 1929. Died 15 April 2002
Dave King
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1929-06-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/94dc70ee-b322-4ee9-9160-6653feaa2f37
Dave King Biography (Wikipedia)
Dave King (23 June 1929 – 15 April 2002) was an English comedian, actor and vocalist of popular songs. He is perhaps best remembered as the corrupt policeman 'Parky' in the British gangster film The Long Good Friday (1980).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dave King Tracks
Sort by
Memories Are Made of This
Dave King
Memories Are Made of This
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Memories Are Made of This
Last played on
Memories are made of this (with The Keynotes and Roland Shaw & his Orchestra)
Dave King
Memories are made of this (with The Keynotes and Roland Shaw & his Orchestra)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Memories Are Made Of This
Dave King
Memories Are Made Of This
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Memories Are Made Of This
Performer
Last played on
Dave King Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist