Clifford Smith (born March 2, 1971), known professionally as Method Man, is an American rapper and actor. He is known as a member of the East Coast hip hop collective Wu-Tang Clan. He is also one half of the hip hop duo Method Man & Redman. He took his stage name from the 1979 film Method Man.[citation needed] In 1996, Smith won a Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group, for "I'll Be There for You/You're All I Need to Get By", featuring American R&B singer Mary J. Blige.

Smith has appeared in films such as Belly, How High, Garden State, The Wackness, Venom, Red Tails, Keanu and The Cobbler. On television, he and frequent collaborator, fellow East Coast rapper Redman, co-starred on the short-lived Fox sitcom Method & Red. He has also had recurring roles in three HBO series, as Tug Daniels in Oz, Melvin "Cheese" Wagstaff in The Wire, and Rodney in The Deuce. In 2016, he had a cameo role in Luke Cage which aired on Netflix.