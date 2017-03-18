Elisabeth HöngenContralto. Born 7 December 1906. Died 7 August 1997
Elisabeth Höngen
1906-12-07
Elisabeth Höngen Biography (Wikipedia)
Elisabeth Höngen (7 December 1906 – 7 August 1997) was a German operatic mezzo-soprano and singing-actress. She was particularly associated with Richard Wagner and Richard Strauss roles, and with Verdi's Lady Macbeth. From 1947 onward she was one of the Vienna State Opera's most prominent artists for nearly 30 years.
Symphony No. 9 - Final Movement
Ludwig van Beethoven
