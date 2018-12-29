Orchestra of the Royal Opera House, Covent GardenFormed 1946
Orchestra of the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02tvxph.jpg
1946
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/94d7c0dd-1e8e-4579-807b-8b7c86f57a53
Tracks
Sort by
Gotterdammerung - Act 3
Richard Wagner
Gotterdammerung - Act 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Gotterdammerung - Act 3
Gotterdammerung - Act 2
Richard Wagner
Gotterdammerung - Act 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Gotterdammerung - Act 2
Gotterdammerung - Act 1
Richard Wagner
Gotterdammerung - Act 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Gotterdammerung - Act 1
The Prince of the Pagodas Op.57 (David Attenborough mixtape)
Benjamin Britten
The Prince of the Pagodas Op.57 (David Attenborough mixtape)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
The Prince of the Pagodas Op.57 (David Attenborough mixtape)
Last played on
Swan Lake: No. 5 Pas De Deux: Andante
Orchestra of the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden
Swan Lake: No. 5 Pas De Deux: Andante
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvxph.jpglink
Swan Lake: No. 23 Mazurka
Orchestra of the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden
Swan Lake: No. 23 Mazurka
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvxph.jpglink
Swan Lake: No. 23 Mazurka
Swan Lake: No. 8 Danse Des Coupes
Orchestra of the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden
Swan Lake: No. 8 Danse Des Coupes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvxph.jpglink
Paul Bunyan: A Call and Chorus of Lumberjacks
Benjamin Britten
Paul Bunyan: A Call and Chorus of Lumberjacks
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Paul Bunyan: A Call and Chorus of Lumberjacks
Last played on
Now the Great Bear and the Pleaides (Peter Grimes)
Benjamin Britten
Now the Great Bear and the Pleaides (Peter Grimes)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Now the Great Bear and the Pleaides (Peter Grimes)
Last played on
Hérodiade: Celui Dont La Parole...Il Est Doux, Il Est Bon (Act I)
Jules Massanet, Kiri Te Kanawa, Jeffrey Tate & Orchestra of the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden
Hérodiade: Celui Dont La Parole...Il Est Doux, Il Est Bon (Act I)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvqv.jpglink
Hérodiade: Celui Dont La Parole...Il Est Doux, Il Est Bon (Act I)
Composer
Last played on
Act III - 9 Spargi Damore Pianto
Gaetano Donizetti
Act III - 9 Spargi Damore Pianto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjzr.jpglink
Act III - 9 Spargi Damore Pianto
Last played on
Peter Grimes, Op 33 / Act II: From the Gutter
Benjamin Britten
Peter Grimes, Op 33 / Act II: From the Gutter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Peter Grimes, Op 33 / Act II: From the Gutter
Last played on
Act 2 Scene IX: La Fleur Que Tu M'Avais Jetée
Georges Bizet
Act 2 Scene IX: La Fleur Que Tu M'Avais Jetée
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt70.jpglink
Act 2 Scene IX: La Fleur Que Tu M'Avais Jetée
Singer
Orchestra
Choir
Last played on
Spargi d'amaro pianto (Lucia di Lammermoor)
Gaetano Donizetti
Spargi d'amaro pianto (Lucia di Lammermoor)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjzr.jpglink
Spargi d'amaro pianto (Lucia di Lammermoor)
Last played on
The Maid of Orleans: Ballet Music - Entracte & Danse des bohemiens
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
The Maid of Orleans: Ballet Music - Entracte & Danse des bohemiens
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
The Maid of Orleans: Ballet Music - Entracte & Danse des bohemiens
Last played on
Siegfried Act III
Richard Wagner
Siegfried Act III
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Siegfried Act III
Last played on
'The Tale of Squirrel Nutkin', from Tales of Beatrix Potter
John Lanchbery
'The Tale of Squirrel Nutkin', from Tales of Beatrix Potter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5c2.jpglink
'The Tale of Squirrel Nutkin', from Tales of Beatrix Potter
Last played on
Romeo and Juliet, Op. 64: No. 13 Dance of The Knights
Sergei Prokofiev
Romeo and Juliet, Op. 64: No. 13 Dance of The Knights
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
Romeo and Juliet, Op. 64: No. 13 Dance of The Knights
Last played on
Peter Grimes, Op 33 Act III - Embroidery In Childhood Was A Luxury Of Idleness
Benjamin Britten
Peter Grimes, Op 33 Act III - Embroidery In Childhood Was A Luxury Of Idleness
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Peter Grimes, Op 33 Act III - Embroidery In Childhood Was A Luxury Of Idleness
Last played on
The Magic Flute (Pa... pa... pa...)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
The Magic Flute (Pa... pa... pa...)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
The Magic Flute (Pa... pa... pa...)
Last played on
Dance Of The Knights (Romeo And Juliet)
Orchestra of the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden
Dance Of The Knights (Romeo And Juliet)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvxph.jpglink
Now the Great Bear and Pleiades
Benjamin Britten
Now the Great Bear and Pleiades
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Now the Great Bear and Pleiades
Last played on
O statua gentilissima
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
O statua gentilissima
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
O statua gentilissima
Last played on
Das Rheingold
Richard Wagner
Das Rheingold
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Das Rheingold
Last played on
Swan Lake - Act 2 - No. 13 Dances Des Cygnes IV - Allegro Moderato
Orchestra of the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden
Swan Lake - Act 2 - No. 13 Dances Des Cygnes IV - Allegro Moderato
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvxph.jpglink
The Magic Flute (Overture)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
The Magic Flute (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
The Magic Flute (Overture)
Last played on
Chi mi frena in tal momento? (Lucia di Lammermoor)
Gaetano Donizetti
Chi mi frena in tal momento? (Lucia di Lammermoor)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjzr.jpglink
Chi mi frena in tal momento? (Lucia di Lammermoor)
Last played on
Coppelia (Act 2 No.11 Musique des Automates & No.14 Scéne et valse de la poupée)
Léo Delibes
Coppelia (Act 2 No.11 Musique des Automates & No.14 Scéne et valse de la poupée)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br18p.jpglink
Coppelia (Act 2 No.11 Musique des Automates & No.14 Scéne et valse de la poupée)
Last played on
Falstaff Act III
Giuseppe Verdi
Falstaff Act III
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Falstaff Act III
Last played on
The Cunning Little Vixen (Act 1 Prelude: How Sharp-Ears was caught)
Leos Janáček
The Cunning Little Vixen (Act 1 Prelude: How Sharp-Ears was caught)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt7m.jpglink
The Cunning Little Vixen (Act 1 Prelude: How Sharp-Ears was caught)
Last played on
Danse des polichinelles et des histrions (The Maid of Orleans)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Danse des polichinelles et des histrions (The Maid of Orleans)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Danse des polichinelles et des histrions (The Maid of Orleans)
Last played on
From the gutter... (Peter Grimes, Act 2)
Benjamin Britten
From the gutter... (Peter Grimes, Act 2)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
From the gutter... (Peter Grimes, Act 2)
Last played on
O souverain, ô juge, ô père (Le Cid)
Jules Massenet
O souverain, ô juge, ô père (Le Cid)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5f5.jpglink
O souverain, ô juge, ô père (Le Cid)
Last played on
La Cenerentola: Overture
Gioachino Rossini
La Cenerentola: Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
La Cenerentola: Overture
Last played on
Soave Sia'il Vento
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Soave Sia'il Vento
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Soave Sia'il Vento
Last played on
Lohengrin: Act 3
Richard Wagner
Lohengrin: Act 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Lohengrin: Act 3
Lohengrin: Act 2
Richard Wagner
Lohengrin: Act 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Lohengrin: Act 2
Lohengrin: Act 1
Richard Wagner
Lohengrin: Act 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Lohengrin: Act 1
From the House of the Dead: Act 1
Leos Janáček
From the House of the Dead: Act 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt7m.jpglink
From the House of the Dead: Act 1
Last played on
Mrs Tiggy-winkle's Laundry; The Tale of Mr Jeremy Fisher (Tales of Beatrix Potter)
John Lanchbery
Mrs Tiggy-winkle's Laundry; The Tale of Mr Jeremy Fisher (Tales of Beatrix Potter)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5c2.jpglink
Mrs Tiggy-winkle's Laundry; The Tale of Mr Jeremy Fisher (Tales of Beatrix Potter)
Last played on
Mir ist die Ehre widerfahren (Der Rosenkavalier)
Richard Strauss
Mir ist die Ehre widerfahren (Der Rosenkavalier)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Mir ist die Ehre widerfahren (Der Rosenkavalier)
Last played on
Madamina, Il Catalogo È Questo
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Madamina, Il Catalogo È Questo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Madamina, Il Catalogo È Questo
Performer
Last played on
Aber der Richtige, wenn’s einen gibt für mich (Arabella)
Richard Strauss
Aber der Richtige, wenn’s einen gibt für mich (Arabella)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Aber der Richtige, wenn’s einen gibt für mich (Arabella)
Last played on
Romeo et Juliette (Act 1, No 3)
Charles‐François Gounod
Romeo et Juliette (Act 1, No 3)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxgl.jpglink
Romeo et Juliette (Act 1, No 3)
Last played on
Queen of the Night aria
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Queen of the Night aria
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Queen of the Night aria
Performer
Choir
Last played on
Va Pensiero Sull' Ali Dorate
Giuseppe Verdi
Va Pensiero Sull' Ali Dorate
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Va Pensiero Sull' Ali Dorate
Last played on
Playlists featuring Orchestra of the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden
Past BBC Events
Proms 2016: Prom 2
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edbhn3
Royal Albert Hall
2016-07-16T06:58:52
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03mx217.jpg
16
Jul
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 2
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2012: Prom 11: Berlioz – The Trojans
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecgc8g
Royal Albert Hall
2012-07-22T06:58:52
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p00wgbfw.jpg
22
Jul
2012
Proms 2012: Prom 11: Berlioz – The Trojans
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2010: Prom 03
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ebrv2m
Royal Albert Hall
2010-07-18T06:58:52
18
Jul
2010
Proms 2010: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2005: Prom 04
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e66mbp
Royal Albert Hall
2005-07-18T06:58:52
18
Jul
2005
Proms 2005: Prom 04
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1996: Prom 02
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e259rz
Royal Albert Hall
1996-07-20T06:58:52
20
Jul
1996
Proms 1996: Prom 02
Royal Albert Hall
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist