Della Mae is an American bluegrass band from Boston, Massachusetts.
Della Mae was formed in 2009 by fiddle player Kimber Ludiker, and released their first album I Built This Heart in 2011. Their second full-length album This World Oft Can Be was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album at the 56th Grammy Awards in 2014.
In 2015, they released their self-titled third album, Della Mae.
