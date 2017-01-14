Lonnie Kimble (born January 3, 1990), better known by his stage name Skeme, is an American rapper born and raised in Inglewood, California. Skeme has collaborated with various West Coast rappers such as the Black Hippy members, Bizzy Bone, The Game, Dom Kennedy, Nipsey Hussle, E-40, Casey Veggies and Problem among others. On October 16, 2012, Skeme released his debut studio album Alive & Living under RBC Records. His second studio album Ingleworld was released on December 17, 2013 by MADE Headlines. In July 2014, The Game announced that he had signed Skeme to Blood Money Entertainment. He also signed with Generation Now and Atlantic Records.