SkemeBorn 3 January 1990
Skeme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1990-01-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/94cf511f-296d-47b9-badd-954647e7d3fc
Skeme Biography (Wikipedia)
Lonnie Kimble (born January 3, 1990), better known by his stage name Skeme, is an American rapper born and raised in Inglewood, California. Skeme has collaborated with various West Coast rappers such as the Black Hippy members, Bizzy Bone, The Game, Dom Kennedy, Nipsey Hussle, E-40, Casey Veggies and Problem among others. On October 16, 2012, Skeme released his debut studio album Alive & Living under RBC Records. His second studio album Ingleworld was released on December 17, 2013 by MADE Headlines. In July 2014, The Game announced that he had signed Skeme to Blood Money Entertainment. He also signed with Generation Now and Atlantic Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Skeme Tracks
Sort by
Wishing (feat. Chris Brown, Skeme & Lyquin)
DJ Drama
Wishing (feat. Chris Brown, Skeme & Lyquin)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kbjl3.jpglink
Wishing (feat. Chris Brown, Skeme & Lyquin)
Last played on
36 Oz. (feat. Chris Brown)
Skeme
36 Oz. (feat. Chris Brown)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05lq43q.jpglink
36 Oz. (feat. Chris Brown)
Last played on
36 Oz.
Skeme
36 Oz.
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
36 Oz.
Last played on
That N
Skeme
That N
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
That N
Last played on
High Level (feat. Iggy Azalea)
Skeme
High Level (feat. Iggy Azalea)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br64x.jpglink
High Level (feat. Iggy Azalea)
Last played on
Emotion
Skeme
Emotion
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Emotion
Performer
Last played on
River Full Of Liquor
Leon Else
River Full Of Liquor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024qfx6.jpglink
River Full Of Liquor
Last played on
High Level (feat. Iggy Azalea)
Skeme
High Level (feat. Iggy Azalea)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
High Level (feat. Iggy Azalea)
Last played on
Dirtbox
Skeme
Dirtbox
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dirtbox
Last played on
Nightmares
Skeme
Nightmares
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nightmares
Last played on
Skeme Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist