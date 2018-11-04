Megan RochellBorn 1985
Megan Rochell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1985
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/94cee8b3-5c85-4803-b554-61cd8f90a4a1
Megan Rochell Biography (Wikipedia)
Megan Rochell is an American contemporary R&B singer, who was formerly signed to Def Jam Records. After parting ways with the label, she signed a production deal with producer Rodney Jerkins of Darkchild productions. Rochell also inked a publishing deal with EMI/Blackwood publishing within the same time frame.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Megan Rochell Tracks
Sort by
The One You Need (feat. Fabolous)
Megan Rochell
The One You Need (feat. Fabolous)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5nl.jpglink
The One You Need (feat. Fabolous)
Last played on
The One You Need feat Fabolous
Megan Rochell
The One You Need feat Fabolous
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The One You Need feat Fabolous
Last played on
The One (Mick Boogie Remix) Feat. Jay Z
Megan Rochell
The One (Mick Boogie Remix) Feat. Jay Z
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Megan Rochell Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist