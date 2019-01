Megan Rochell is an American contemporary R&B singer, who was formerly signed to Def Jam Records. After parting ways with the label, she signed a production deal with producer Rodney Jerkins of Darkchild productions. Rochell also inked a publishing deal with EMI/Blackwood publishing within the same time frame.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia