Tatyana Marisol Ali (born January 24, 1979) is an American actress and singer known for her role as Ashley Banks on the NBC sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air from 1990 to 1996. She has also starred as Tyana Jones on the TV One original sitcom Love That Girl! and had a recurring role as Roxanne on the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless from 2007 to 2013. Tatyana costarred in the 2017 TV film Wrapped Up in Christmas. In 2018, she costarred in the Lifetimemovie Jingle Belle and will have a movie on the Hallmark Channel titled Everlasting Christmas.