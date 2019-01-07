Kevin LyttleBorn 14 September 1976
Kevin Lyttle
1976-09-14
Kevin Lyttle Biography (Wikipedia)
Lescott Kevin Lyttle Coombs (born 14 September 1976), better known as Kevin Lyttle, is a Vincentian soca artist, who had a worldwide hit with "Turn Me On" in 2004, recorded with the dancehall artist Spragga Benz.
Kevin Lyttle Tracks
Turn Me On
Kevin Lyttle
Turn Me On
Turn Me On
Last played on
Turn Me On (feat. Spragga Benz)
Kevin Lyttle
Turn Me On (feat. Spragga Benz)
Turn Me On (feat. Spragga Benz)
Last played on
Turn Me On (Jeremy Harding Remix) (feat. Spragga Benz)
Kevin Lyttle
Turn Me On (Jeremy Harding Remix) (feat. Spragga Benz)
Turn Me On (Jeremy Harding Remix) (feat. Spragga Benz)
Last played on
Stagga (feat. Cecile)
Kevin Lyttle
Stagga (feat. Cecile)
Stagga (feat. Cecile)
Last played on
