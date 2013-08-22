Small Black is an American indie band from Brooklyn, New York.[1] They are currently signed to the Jagjaguwar record label. The band consists of Josh Kolenik (lead vocals/guitar), Ryan Heyner (guitar/keyboards), Juan Pieczanski (bass/guitar), and Jeff Curtin (drums).

After releasing the critically acclaimed Small Black EP, the band signed to Jagjaguwar to release their debut full length, New Chain (2010).

Their second full length, Limits of Desire was released in May 2013, with the single "No Stranger" a mainstay on satellite radio.

The band has toured consistently since 2010, participating in numerous festivals such as Primavera Sound Festival, Fun Fun Fun Fest, Capitol Hill Block Party, and the SXSW Music Festival.