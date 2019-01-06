Ravyn LenaeBorn 22 January 1999
Ravyn Lenae
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04vz7nm.jpg
1999-01-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/94c64122-dbd4-4927-b2fa-f204b0b4b0c2
Ravyn Lenae Biography (Wikipedia)
Ravyn Lenae Washington (born January 22, 1999) is an American R&B singer-songwriter from Chicago who is currently signed to Atlantic Records and the Three Twenty Three Music Group. She is also a member of the musical collective Zero Fatigue. Her debut EP, Moon Shoes, was released independently in 2015 and reissued by Atlantic Records in 2016. Her follow-up EP, Midnight Moonlight, was released in 2017, also by Atlantic. In addition to performing at several music festivals, Lenae has also toured with SZA on her Ctrl Tour and Noname on her Telefone Tour.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ravyn Lenae Tracks
Sticky
Closer (Ode 2 U)
Montego Bae (feat. Ravyn Lenae)
Four Leaf Clover (feat. Steve Lacy)
Featured Artist
4 Leaf Clover
The Night Song
Computer Luv (feat. Steve Lacy)
Spice
U (feat. Ravyn Lenae)
Spice (Remix) (feat. Smino)
Alive
Sleep Talking
Free Room (feat. Appleby)
Moon Shoes
Forever (feat. Ravyn Lenae & Joseph Chilliams)
Baby (feat. Ravyn Lenae)
May (feat. Ravyn Lenae)
ICanNeverFindARideBack
Free Room
