Ralph Lundsten is a Swedish composer of electronic music, as well as a film director, artist and author.

He was born on 6 October 1936 in Ersnäs, Norrbotten, in northern Sweden, and now lives in Nacka on the outskirts of Stockholm, still close to the forest and the sea. His home is Castle Frankenburg, a pink wooden mansion dating from 1878 which also houses his electronic music studio, Andromeda Studio.

Since 1959 he has lived an independent life, creating his own personal musical language, and preparing original films and exhibitions. His song Out in the Wide World serves as the signature tune for Radio Sweden International broadcasts.

During the 1950s Ralph Lundsten built his own electronic musical instruments and was one of the first pioneers in this field.