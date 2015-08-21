Betty ClooneyBorn 12 April 1931. Died 4 August 1976
Betty Clooney Biography (Wikipedia)
Betty Clooney (April 12, 1931 – August 5, 1976) was an American singer, TV presenter and pioneer who briefly rose to fame in the 1950s with sister Rosemary Clooney. She led a very brief solo career, with songs like "Kiki" and "You're All I See". She married actor and musician Pupi Campo in 1955, and they had four children.
