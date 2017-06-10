Sonny BermanBorn 21 April 1925. Died 16 January 1947
Sonny Berman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1925-04-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/94bc62d9-e0fd-4f65-b6dc-cb8c57c62c8f
Sonny Berman Biography (Wikipedia)
Saul "Sonny" Berman (April 21, 1925 – January 16, 1947) was an American jazz trumpeter.
Berman was born in New Haven, Connecticut. He began touring at age sixteen and performed with Louis Prima, Harry James and Benny Goodman but is best known for his later work with Woody Herman. Berman was distinguished by his passionate and innovative soloing and his versatility of tone—ranging from bold and emotional to sweetly muted. He was also known for his sense of humor which often made its way into a playfulness and joyfulness found in his solo work.
Sonny Berman died at the age of 21 in New York City from a drug overdose.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sonny Berman Tracks
Sort by
Woodchopper's Holiday
Sonny Berman
Woodchopper's Holiday
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Woodchopper's Holiday
Last played on
You've Got Me Crying Again
Chubby Jackson
You've Got Me Crying Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4yn.jpglink
You've Got Me Crying Again
Last played on
Lady McGowan's Dream
Sam Rubinowitch, Don Lamond, Flip Phillips, Neal Reid, Ed Kiefer, Pete Candoli, Woody Herman, Woody Herman, Chuck Wayne, Bill Harris, Woody Herman and His Orchestra, Ralph Pfeffner, Conrad Gozzo, Jimmy Rowles, Red Norvo, John La Porta, Mickey Folus, Cappy Lewis, Sonny Berman, Shorty Rogers, Sam Marowitz & Joe Mondragon
Lady McGowan's Dream
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4yn.jpglink
Lady McGowan's Dream
Composer
Last played on
Sonny Berman Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist