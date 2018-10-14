Camel are an English progressive rock band formed in Guildford, Surrey, in 1971. Led by founder-member guitarist Andrew Latimer, they have produced fourteen original studio albums and fourteen singles, plus numerous live albums and DVDs. Predominantly instrumental, with melody paramount, Camel's music combines elements from rock, pop, jazz, blues, folk, classical and electronica.

Without achieving mass popularity, the band gained a cult following over the years with albums such as Mirage, The Snow Goose and Moonmadness. Surviving punk rock, they moved into a jazzier, more commercial direction, but were seen as unfashionable by the mid-80s, resulting in a seven year hiatus. Since 1991 the band have been independent, releasing albums including Dust and Dreams, Harbour of Tears and Rajaz on their own label.

Despite no new studio release since 2002, the band continue to tour. Their music has influenced several subsequent artists, including Marillion and Opeth. The music journalist Mark Blake described Camel as "the great unsung heroes of 70s prog rock".