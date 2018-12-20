Mary-JessBorn 28 March 1990
Mary-Jess
1990-03-28
Mary-Jess Biography (Wikipedia)
Mary-Jess Leaverland (artist name: Mary-Jess) is an English singer and songwriter who won Min Xing Chang Fan Tian (or in English: I Want to Sing to the Stars), a provincial Chinese televised talent competition televised to 70 million people in December 2009.
Mary-Jess Tracks
Silent Night
The Angel Gabriel
I Fell In Love With A Snowman
Glorious
Lighthouse of mind
In the bleak midwinter
Did I Make The Most Of Loving You
Are you the way home
