Electrasy were an English rock band. Formed in 1994 in Dorset, UK, the band consisted of vocalist Alisdair (Ali) McKinnell, guitarists Nigel Nisbet and Steve Atkins, bassist Alex Meadows (who joined the band before they recorded In Here We Fall), drummer Paul Pridmore and keyboardist Jim Hayden (who left the band by May 2001). The band were active until 2002, although several members of the band still based in the UK after this time continued to perform occasional gigs. Nigel Nisbet has subsequently released four solo albums, Calling All The Dreamers in 2007, Musicians are Different in 2015, Mainstream Panic in 2016 and Falling from the Stars in 2018. Alex Meadows has also released recent solo material under the name The Inexperienced, and is also a regular performer with various other acts (Tom Jones, Il Divo).