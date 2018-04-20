J.D. Crowe and The New SouthFormed 1973
J.D. Crowe and The New South
1973
Biography (Wikipedia)
The New South is a bluegrass band formed around 1973 by banjo player J. D. Crowe. Their first two albums, Bluegrass Evolution and the eponymous record known by the album number, "Rounder 0044," established them as a dominant force in bluegrass, though the two albums are wildly different.
She's Gone, Gone, Gone
J.D. Crowe and The New South
She's Gone, Gone, Gone
She's Gone, Gone, Gone
Last played on
Old Home Place
J.D. Crowe and The New South
Old Home Place
Old Home Place
Last played on
In My Next Life
J.D. Crowe and The New South
In My Next Life
In My Next Life
Last played on
