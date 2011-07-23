Jaron and the Long Road to LoveBorn 18 March 1974
Jaron and the Long Road to Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1974-03-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/94a9968c-dd65-472d-be0f-5ac4adb15268
Biography (Wikipedia)
Jaron David Lowenstein (born March 18, 1974) is an American singer who formerly recorded with his identical twin brother, Evan, in the musical duo Evan and Jaron. As Jaron and the Long Road to Love, he released his debut single, "Pray for You," to country radio in November 2009. This song reached the Top 15 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, and is included on the album Getting Dressed in the Dark. The second single, "That's Beautiful to Me", was released in September 2010.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Pray For You
Jaron and the Long Road to Love
Pray For You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist