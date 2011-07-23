Jaron David Lowenstein (born March 18, 1974) is an American singer who formerly recorded with his identical twin brother, Evan, in the musical duo Evan and Jaron. As Jaron and the Long Road to Love, he released his debut single, "Pray for You," to country radio in November 2009. This song reached the Top 15 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, and is included on the album Getting Dressed in the Dark. The second single, "That's Beautiful to Me", was released in September 2010.