Danny FedericiBorn 23 January 1950. Died 17 April 2008
Danny Federici
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1950-01-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/94a88a40-8568-403e-86e6-8c01fd4b626a
Danny Federici Biography (Wikipedia)
Daniel Paul "Danny" Federici (January 23, 1950 – April 17, 2008) was an American musician, best known as the organ, glockenspiel, and accordion player and a founding member for Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band. In 2014, Federici was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the E Street Band.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Danny Federici Tracks
Sort by
Cadillac Ranch
Roy Bittan
Cadillac Ranch
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06g2fkq.jpglink
Cadillac Ranch
Last played on
Darkness on the Edge of Town
Roy Bittan
Darkness on the Edge of Town
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06g2fkq.jpglink
Darkness on the Edge of Town
Last played on
Terry's Song (They Broke The Mold)
Roy Bittan
Terry's Song (They Broke The Mold)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtpz.jpglink
Terry's Song (They Broke The Mold)
Last played on
I Wanna Marry You
Roy Bittan
I Wanna Marry You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06g2fkq.jpglink
I Wanna Marry You
Last played on
The Ties That Bind
Bruce Springsteen
The Ties That Bind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06g2fkq.jpglink
The Ties That Bind
Last played on
Danny Federici Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
A surgeon's operating playlist
-
Bruce Springsteen: ‘Just naming it can help’
-
Bruce Springsteen ‘I’d practise dance moves in front of the mirror’
-
Bruce Springsteen: ‘It’s like a torrent that floods your soul’
-
Bruce Springsteen: ‘I was an ambitious young man’
-
Bruce Really Is The Boss!
-
Bruce Springsteen with Simon Mayo
-
If Bruce Springsteen could only have one guitar, one car and one album, what would they be?
-
"This may well be my swan song" Bruce Springsteen chats with 6 Music's Matt Everitt
-
Bruce Springsteen: "I wrote a song for a Harry Potter film but they didn't use it"
Back to artist