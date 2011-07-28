The Fallen Angels60s psychedelic band. Formed 1965
The Fallen Angels
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1965
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/94a78d6f-5da6-43b8-a912-3a61a0d4520a
The Fallen Angels Biography (Wikipedia)
The Fallen Angels were an American psychedelic rock band formed in Washington D.C., in 1966. Spearheaded by the group's lead vocalist and bassist, Jack Bryant, the band released two albums in their recording career, which was marked by lyrical and instrumental experimentation. Despite never breaking through on a national scale, the Fallen Angels were popular in the American music underground, and their music has been revived over the years.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Fallen Angels Tracks
Sort by
Your Mother's Homesick Too
The Fallen Angels
Your Mother's Homesick Too
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Fallen Angels Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist