Heathers are an indie pop act formed in 2007 in Dublin, Ireland by twin sisters Ellie and Louise Macnamara. They began writing music together in 2007 and in February 2008 recorded their debut album Here, Not There while preparing for their Leaving Certificate. The album was recorded in The Hive Studios in Kilcoole by Eoin Whitfield in a joint release between Irish Label Hide Away Records and US label Plan-It-X Records. The lead track from the album Remember When was used by the Irish Tourist Board in a major advertising campaign subsequently leading to the re-release of the album though Warner Music Ireland.

In 2013 they provided vocals for Enemies' song Nighthawk, which is included in the band's album "Embark, Embrace".

Heathers' second album Kingdom was an Irish Choice Music Prize nominated album and released in 2014 through Sony Music (Canada / US) and Warner Music (Europe / Asia). The lead single from the album: Forget Me Knots (It's Alright Not To Feel Ok) became a much used anthem in a number of mental health awareness campaigns in Ireland and internationally.