John Symon Asher "Jack" Bruce (14 May 1943 – 25 October 2014) was a Scottish musician and composer, known as a founder member of the British psychedelic rock power trio Cream in the late 1960s.

He maintained a solo career that spanned several decades, and also played in several musical groups. Known as a vocalist and bass guitarist, Bruce was also a songwriter. He was trained as a classical cellist, and considered himself a jazz musician, although much of his catalogue of compositions and recordings tended toward blues and rock and roll. The Sunday Times stated "... many consider him to be one of the greatest bass players of all time."