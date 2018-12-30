William GilbertLibrettist. Born 18 November 1836. Died 29 May 1911
Sir William Schwenck Gilbert (18 November 1836 – 29 May 1911) was an English dramatist, librettist, poet and illustrator best known for his collaboration with composer Arthur Sullivan, which produced fourteen comic operas. The most famous of these include H.M.S. Pinafore, The Pirates of Penzance and one of the most frequently performed works in the history of musical theatre, The Mikado. The popularity of these works was supported for over a century by year-round performances of them, in Britain and abroad, by the repertory company that Gilbert, Sullivan and their producer Richard D'Oyly Carte founded, the D'Oyly Carte Opera Company. These Savoy operas continue to be frequently performed in the English-speaking world and beyond.
Gilbert's creative output included over 75 plays and libretti, and numerous short stories, poems and lyrics, both comic and serious. After brief careers as a government clerk and a lawyer, Gilbert began to focus, in the 1860s, on writing light verse, including his Bab Ballads, short stories, theatre reviews and illustrations, often for Fun magazine. He also began to write burlesques and his first comic plays, developing a unique absurdist, inverted style that would later be known as his "topsy-turvy" style. He also developed a realistic method of stage direction and a reputation as a strict theatre director. In the 1870s, Gilbert wrote 40 plays and libretti, including his German Reed Entertainments, several blank-verse "fairy comedies", some serious plays, and his first five collaborations with Sullivan: Thespis, Trial by Jury, The Sorcerer, H.M.S. Pinafore and The Pirates of Penzance. In the 1880s, Gilbert focused on the Savoy operas, including Patience, Iolanthe, The Mikado, The Yeomen of the Guard and The Gondoliers.
H.M.S. Pinafore (extracts)
Trial by Jury; 'When I, good friends, was called to the bar'
The Pirates of Penzance - 'I am the very model of a modern major General'
Princess Ida (Introduction)
Tis done! I am a bride (The Yeomen of the Guard)
HMS Pinafore: Act II, Duet. Things are seldom what they seem
Hark, the hour of ten is sounding (Trial by Jury)
Ruddigore (Overture)
Iolanthe (Overture)
Tit Willow (The Mikado)
HMS Pinafore: Finale
A Many Years Ago
Carefully On Tip-Toe Stealing
Never Mind the Why or Wherefore
A Simple Sailor Lowly Born
Things Are Seldom What They Seem
Fair Moon, To Thee I Sing l
Oh Joy, Oh Rapture Unforeseen
Refrain, Audacious Tar
When I was a lad
Sorry Her Lot Who Loves Too Well
I Am The Captain Of The Pinafore
I'm called little Buttercup
Three Little Maids From School Are We
For He's Gone And Married Yum-Yum
The Pirates of Penzance (With cat-like tread)
The Mikado (Overture)
Pineapple Poll: Poll's Solo and Pas de Deux
Ruddigore - My Eyes are Fully Open
'With cat-like tread' (from Pirates of Penzance)
'In a contemplative fashion', from The Gondoliers
From the sunny Spanish shore (The Gondoliers)
When the night wind howls (Ruddigore)
When I Was A Lad
H.M.S. Pinafore
Three little maids from school (The Mikado)
The Mikado Overture
