JewelryFormed 2001. Disbanded 7 January 2015
Jewelry
2001
Jewelry Biography (Wikipedia)
Jewelry (Korean: 쥬얼리) was a South Korean girl group formed in 2001 by Star Empire Entertainment. The group was the longest-running Korean girl group (with more than 2 members) until their disbandment in 2015, surpassing super-group Baby V.O.X.
