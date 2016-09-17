CookBorn 30 September 1983
Cook
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1983-09-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/94910345-979a-42d3-9f73-afcce8a011d0
Cook Biography (Wikipedia)
Will Lobban-Bean, also known as Cook Classics, is an American music producer, songwriter, and engineer. He is currently based in Los Angeles.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cook Tracks
Sort by
Suzie Q, Part 1
Clifford
Suzie Q, Part 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpkg.jpglink
Suzie Q, Part 1
Last played on
Cook Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist