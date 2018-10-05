Giuseppe GiacosaBorn 21 October 1847. Died 1 September 1906
Giuseppe Giacosa
1847-10-21
Giuseppe Giacosa Biography (Wikipedia)
Giuseppe Giacosa (21 October 1847 – 1 September 1906) was an Italian poet, playwright and librettist.
Giuseppe Giacosa Tracks
La Bohème - Act 3 (conclusion)
Giacomo Puccini
La Bohème - Act 3 (conclusion)
La Bohème - Act 3 (conclusion)
