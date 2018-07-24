Annalene Beechey
Annalene Beechey
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqxpt.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/948bc3a1-5418-47c2-84a8-56ed52c866f4
Annalene Beechey Tracks
Hooray for Hollywood (Hollywood Hotel)
Richard A. Whiting
Put on Your Sunday Clothes
Clare Teal
Jolly Holiday (from Mary Poppins, film score)
Robert B. Sherman
Being in Love (from The Music Man, film score)
Meredith Willson
Road to Paradise/Will you Remember (from Maytime, film score)
Sigmund Romberg
42nd Street (from 42 Street - musical)
Harry Warren
Quiet Thing (Flora The Red Menace)
Annalene Beechey
Stage Door John
Annalene Beechey
Star Struck
Annalene Beechey
Past BBC Events
Proms 2012: Prom 2: Lerner & Loewe – My Fair Lady
Royal Albert Hall
2012-07-14T06:25:42
14
Jul
2012
Proms 2012: Prom 2: Lerner & Loewe – My Fair Lady
Royal Albert Hall
