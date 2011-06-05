The Strangers60s/70s Melbourne rock band. Formed 1961. Disbanded 1975
The Strangers
1961
The Strangers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Strangers was an Australian band based in Melbourne, that existed from 1961 to 1975. The band started out playing instrumental songs in a style similar to The Shadows, with influences from Cliff Richard. The original line-up included Peter Robinson (bass), Graeme ('Garth') Thompson (drums), Laurie Arthur (lead guitar) and Fred Wieland (rhythm guitar). Robinson had previously played with The Thunderbirds, and went on to replace Athol Guy in The Seekers from the late 1970s.
The Strangers Tracks
If I Found Love
The Strangers
If I Found Love
If I Found Love
In Chaos
The Strangers
In Chaos
In Chaos
Onye Ije
The Strangers
Onye Ije
Onye Ije
Queen of the Blues
The Strangers
Queen of the Blues
Queen of the Blues
Coming For You
The Strangers
Coming For You
Coming For You
