Marz Biography
Marz, born Zlatko Hukic, is a Croatian rapper based in Chicago, Illinois, United States. He spent several years with Ministry before forming his own rap-metal band, also called Marz. After touring with Insane Clown Posse and contributing to the band Dark Lotus, he set up his own record label, Billion Dollar Ballers.
Marz has since found Jesus and has released a full length Christian Rap LP in 2012 available on iTunes called Revelation, also going by the name John Brown.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Handle It (feat. QQ & Marz)
Ricky Blaze
Handle It (feat. QQ & Marz)
Handle It (feat. QQ & Marz)
Red Carpet Pimpin
Marz
Red Carpet Pimpin
Red Carpet Pimpin
