Marz, born Zlatko Hukic, is a Croatian rapper based in Chicago, Illinois, United States. He spent several years with Ministry before forming his own rap-metal band, also called Marz. After touring with Insane Clown Posse and contributing to the band Dark Lotus, he set up his own record label, Billion Dollar Ballers.

Marz has since found Jesus and has released a full length Christian Rap LP in 2012 available on iTunes called Revelation, also going by the name John Brown.