Randal Joseph "Joey" Cape (born November 16, 1966) is an American singer, songwriter and producer. Active since 1989, Cape is best known as the frontman of the California punk rock band Lagwagon.

Cape released his first solo album, Bridge, on October 21, 2008 on Suburban Home Records. His second album Doesn't Play Well with Others, was self-released in February 2011, after he released each song on the album each month of 2010, collecting them all on CD and vinyl in the end of 2010.