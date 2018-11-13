Giuseppe PatanèBorn 1 January 1931. Died 29 May 1989
Giuseppe Patanè
1932-01-01
Giuseppe Patanè Biography (Wikipedia)
Giuseppe Patanè (1 January 1932 – 29 May 1989) was an Italian opera conductor.
He was born in Naples, the son of the conductor Franco Patanè (1908–1968), and studied in his native city. He made his debut there in 1951. He was principal conductor at the Linz opera in 1961-62. He subsequently was chief conductor of the Munich Radio Orchestra from 1985 to 1989.
Patanè collapsed suddenly from a heart attack while conducting a performance of Il barbiere di Siviglia at the Bavarian State Opera in Munich, on 29 May 1989. He was taken to hospital where he died. He and his wife Rita, from whom he was separated at the time of his death, had two daughters.
Giuseppe Patanè Tracks
La Cenerentola, Act 2 sc 3: "Nacqui all'affanno e al pianto...Non più mesta"
Gioachino Rossini
La Cenerentola, Act 2 sc 3: "Nacqui all'affanno e al pianto...Non più mesta"
La Cenerentola, Act 2 sc 3: "Nacqui all'affanno e al pianto...Non più mesta"
Pagliacci: 'Recitar!... Vesti la giubba'
Ruggero Leoncavallo
Pagliacci: 'Recitar!... Vesti la giubba'
Pagliacci: 'Recitar!... Vesti la giubba'
Iris - opera in 3 acts
Pietro Mascagni
Iris - opera in 3 acts
Iris - opera in 3 acts
Iris - Act 1 extract
Munich Radio Orchestra., Pietro Mascagni & Giuseppe Patanè
Iris - Act 1 extract
Iris - Act 1 extract
Iris
Munich Radio Orchestra, Pietro Mascagni, Plácido Domingo & Giuseppe Patanè
Iris
Iris
