Giuseppe Patanè (1 January 1932 – 29 May 1989) was an Italian opera conductor.

He was born in Naples, the son of the conductor Franco Patanè (1908–1968), and studied in his native city. He made his debut there in 1951. He was principal conductor at the Linz opera in 1961-62. He subsequently was chief conductor of the Munich Radio Orchestra from 1985 to 1989.

Patanè collapsed suddenly from a heart attack while conducting a performance of Il barbiere di Siviglia at the Bavarian State Opera in Munich, on 29 May 1989. He was taken to hospital where he died. He and his wife Rita, from whom he was separated at the time of his death, had two daughters.