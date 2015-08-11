Roger “Ram” RamirezPuerto Rican jazz pianist. Born 15 September 1913. Died 11 January 1994
Roger “Ram” Ramirez
1913-09-15
Roger “Ram” Ramirez Biography (Wikipedia)
Roger "Ram" Ramirez (September 15, 1913 – 11 January 1994) was an American jazz pianist and composer. He was a co-writer of the song "Lover Man (Oh, Where Can You Be?)"
Past BBC Events
Proms 2015: Prom 35: Story of Swing
Royal Albert Hall
11
Aug
2015
Proms 2015: Prom 35: Story of Swing
Royal Albert Hall
