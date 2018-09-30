Blind Lemon JeffersonUS blues & gospel. Born 24 September 1893. Died 19 December 1929
Blind Lemon Jefferson
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqhzf.jpg
1893-09-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9481010a-db23-469d-87df-b04118850efb
Blind Lemon Jefferson Biography (Wikipedia)
Lemon Henry "Blind Lemon" Jefferson (September 24, 1893 – December 19, 1929) was an American blues and gospel singer, songwriter, and musician. He was one of the most popular blues singers of the 1920s and has been called the "Father of the Texas Blues".
Jefferson's performances were distinctive because of his high-pitched voice and the originality of his guitar playing. His recordings sold well, but he was not a strong influence on younger blues singers of his generation, who could not imitate him as easily as they could other commercially successful artists. Later blues and rock and roll musicians, however, did attempt to imitate both his songs and his musical style.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Blind Lemon Jefferson Tracks
Sort by
Pinson Cell Blues
Blind Lemon Jefferson
Pinson Cell Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhzf.jpglink
Pinson Cell Blues
Last played on
See That My Grave's Kept Clean
Blind Lemon Jefferson
See That My Grave's Kept Clean
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhzf.jpglink
See That My Grave's Kept Clean
Last played on
Got the Blues
Blind Lemon Jefferson
Got the Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhzf.jpglink
Got the Blues
Last played on
Mosquito Man
Blind Lemon Jefferson
Mosquito Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhzf.jpglink
Mosquito Man
Last played on
Rabbit Foot Blues
Blind Lemon Jefferson
Rabbit Foot Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhzf.jpglink
Rabbit Foot Blues
Last played on
Matchbox Blues
Blind Lemon Jefferson
Matchbox Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhzf.jpglink
Matchbox Blues
Last played on
One Dying Blues
Blind Lemon Jefferson
One Dying Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhzf.jpglink
One Dying Blues
Last played on
Long Distance Moan
Blind Lemon Jefferson
Long Distance Moan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhzf.jpglink
Long Distance Moan
Last played on
Rising High Water Blues
Blind Lemon Jefferson
Rising High Water Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhzf.jpglink
Rising High Water Blues
Last played on
Christmas Eve Blues
Blind Lemon Jefferson
Christmas Eve Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhzf.jpglink
Christmas Eve Blues
Last played on
Playlists featuring Blind Lemon Jefferson
Blind Lemon Jefferson Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist